Staples Discounts AirPods, AirPods Pro for Black Friday — from $119

With so many Black Friday deals out there now, this is the ideal time to snap up some fantastic Apple AirPods with big discounts by Staples for all three different AirPods options out there, including the Apple AirPods Pro. Right now, these are just some of the Black Friday AirPods deals we’re seeing pop up but they’re definitely worth your attention if you’re keen to enjoy a superior listening experience in the future. Looking for a different type of earbud? We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday true wireless earbud deals too, and we’ve also checked out the best Black Friday Apple deals if you’re more in the mood for something different from the Apple stable.

If you simply want great quality Apple AirPods and you don’t mind needing cables to charge them up, these Apple AirPods are a great bet. Only $119 thanks to a $40 price cut by Staples, you get a fantastic listening experience for less than usual. Besides sounding great, the Apple AirPods also offer good battery life with just 15 minutes in the Charging Case giving you 3 hours of listening time with the Charging Case able to hold multiple charges for more than 24 hours of listening time. Controls are simple and they’re highly reliable too. For $40 off the usual price, the only thing you miss out on is a Wireless Charging Case which is no big deal.

If you’re passionate about the aforementioned Wireless Charging Case, you can pay a little more to get the Apple AirPods with a Wireless Charging Case. These are still $35 off their usual price so it’s a good time to dive in. We can’t blame you, admittedly. It’s very convenient being able to place your Charging Case on a wireless pad and walk away. As before, you get good sound quality and all the other great features of the regular Apple AirPods too.

The ultimate form of Apple AirPods, the Apple AirPods Pro are Apple’s best earbuds yet. We adored the clear and engaging sound they offer, along with fantastic noise-canceling features, and a comfortable fit. The Apple AirPods Pro uses adaptive EQ to ensure that the sound tunes and molds to your ear ensuring a superior listening experience at all times. As well as that, they’re super comfortable and provide incredibly clear sound. As before, you get fast wireless charging with five minutes in the case providing around one hour of listening time. What more could you need? With $50 off the usual price, this is a great time to buy.

Elsewhere, Amazon has some incredible discounts on the iPad Mini and iPad Pro, so if you’re looking to upgrade your arsenal of Apple tech this holiday season, now’s the time to buy.

