Stadiums will be allowed to re-open from December 2 with 4,000 fans allowed in Tier 1 areas

FANS RETURN TIER 1 4,000 spectators/ 50% capacity for outdoor events, whichever is lower, and 2,000/ 50% capacity for indoor TIER 2 2,000 spectators/50% capacity outdoors, whichever is lower, and 1,000/ 50% indoors TIER 3 Ban on spectators remains

Stadiums are due to be allowed to re-open from December 2 once the second coronavirus lockdown is eased.

Sportsmail revealed on Tuesday that the Department for Culture Media and Sport has submitted proposals to the Cabinet Office for the return of fans to grounds in December for the first since March.

But now 4,000 spectators – or 50 per cent of a stadium’s capacity for outdoor events, depending on which is lower – are set to be allowed in Tier 1 areas as well as 2,000 spectators or 50 per cent capacity for indoor events also due to be allowed.

Areas in Tier 2 will also be allowed to welcome 2,000 spectators or 50 per cent of their stadium capacity outdoors, again depending on whichever figure is lower, and 1,000 fans or 50 per cent of capacity indoors.

Areas that will go straight into Tier 3 however will still have to adhere to a ban of attending sporting events for all fans.

In his statement detailing the long-awaited return of spectators to live sporting events, Boris Johnson said: ‘In Tiers 1 and 2 spectator sports and business events will be free to resume inside and outside with capacity limits and social distancing.’

He however warned that at the end of lockdown, more places will be in higher tiers than before.

Following the Prime Minister’s statement to the House of Commons, MPs will vote on what he announces later in the week, while regions set to find out which tier they are in on Thursday.

FIRST MAJOR EVENTS DECEMBER 2 Football Manchester United v PSG, Old Trafford – Champions League Horse Racing Haydock Park, Lingfield Park, Ludlow – afternoon Kempton Park – evening DECEMBER 3 Arsenal v Rapid Vienna, Emirates stadium – Europa League DECEMBER 4 Barnsley v Bournemouth, Oakwell – Championship RUGBY Bristol v Northampton Saints, Ashton Gate – Premiership

Elite sports have still continued behind closed doors during the four-week lockdown, while grassroots and amateur sport have been stopped since 5 November.

But the Prime Minister’s announcement could see Haydock Park Horse racing on December 2 could therefore be the first live sporting event with spectators.

Horse racing is scheduled to take place on every day until Christmas, with the exception of December 23 and .

The British Horse Racing Authority are poised to welcome the news that race-goers can return once the details have been confirmed by government.

There are four meetings scheduled for December 2 at Haydock Park on Merseyside, Kempton Park and Lingfield both in Surrey and Ludlow in Shropshire.

Having staged two pilot events at Warwick and Doncaster in September as well as having had one cancelled at Goodwood in August at the last minute, horseracing has undergone a lot of preparatory work for the return of fan in limited numbers and how this would operate under the protocols that are likely to be imposed.

When it appeared no spectators were likely at sporting events, the sport halved the number of meetings that were due to be staged on Boxing Day to four.

Whether these changes will be enough to make tracks feel it is economically viable to race on what is traditionally some track’s biggest fixtures of the season remains to be see.

But the BHA announcement did leave open the option for the meetings, which had been switched to other days, to be reinstated to Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, across all four divisions of professional football in England, clubs insist they will be ready to reopen the turnstiles, as soon as they have a green light from government.

‘I would love to see our supporters [in Turf Moor] for a test event in December,’ said Neil Hart chief executive at Burnley, whose club hosts Wolves on December 19 and Sheffield United on the 28th of that month.

‘Our fans are desperate to come back and get behind Sean Dyche and the team. Supporters are telling us how much they miss it. There is a huge mental wellbeing [issue] – football is a huge part of our lives.’

If allowed back, Manchester United’s Champions League tie against PSG and Rapid Vienna’s visit to Arsenal could be the first events back for professional football in this country.

However, Sportsmail understands that clubs have not been contacted by government about the plans to return fans to stadiums, even those with fixtures in the first few days after lockdown will be lifted.

One club source said: ‘Clubs are in the dark over exactly what it will mean and ar scrambling for as much information as possible.’

However, clubs at all levels of professional football have done a huge amount of preparation for the return of supporters, including making sue their stadiums are equipped for cashless payment, planning for staggered arrivals and social distancing in grounds.

While football will welcome a return of fans, clubs are anxious that the government sets out a roadmap for increasing the numbers of spectators. At large stadiums, a few thousand fans would mean they are still running at a significant loss.

Man United, who are due to play PSG at Old Trafford on December 2, are among clubs waiting for detail from the Government before commenting on the latest news. Sportsmail understands the club received some information earlier on Monday. Previously, United have said they are ready to host 23,500 fans at Old Trafford.

Rugby union had also been hard hit by the absence of fans but received the largest amount from the £300m government bail-out announced last week, but some of England’s fixtures may be allowed to bring fans back in.

Bristol Bears’ clash with Northampton Saints at Ashton Gate could be the first Premiership fixture to welcome fans back in.

The news is timely however given that Macclesfield Town were wound up more than two months ago – strengthening fears other clubs may follow suit in the coming months.

The 146-year-old National League outfit, relegated from League Two last season, were forced into liquidation at a High Court hearing on Wednesday over debts totalling £500,000 and became the first club to fold during the pandemic.

It is understood at least ten EFL clubs will need an emergency loan to pay staff this month, with another ten thought to be teetering on the brink in December.

But it is not just those lower down the pyramid who are suffering immeasurable losses, with current Premier League leaders Spurs projecting that their revenue will drop by over £150million if they cannot welcome fans back.

In previous test events, Brighton hosted 2,524 fans in a preseason friendly against Chelsea and nine games in the EFL were limited to 1,000 fans.

Leyton Orien chief executive Danny Macklin welcomed the potential return of fans, tweeting: ‘ Sounds good news regarding a return of fans – obviously we all await government guidelines on what tier @BreyerGStadium will be in.

‘News when we have it probably later in week @leytonorientfc’.