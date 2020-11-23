Spotted: Ranbir Kapoor snapped out and about in Dubai

Just a few days back, we snapped actor Ranbir Kapoor as he jetted off to Dubai from Mumbai. The actor has been taking some time off from his work commitments as he is soon going to resume shooting again. But before that Ranbir thought of taking a break and headed to Dubai for the same.

Today, pictures of the actor from Dubai have floated on the internet.

While in one picture Ranbir is seen posing with a fan, in the other one he is seen enjoying his food. Well, we hope the actor unwinds well and returns to Mumbai soon. Keep watching this space for more on Bollywood.