Sources: Facebook's charm offensive to repair ties with Biden's administration includes News Feed vaccine promotion and relying on Nick Clegg to mend relations (Financial Times)

Sources: Facebook’s charm offensive to repair ties with Biden’s administration includes News Feed vaccine promotion and relying on Nick Clegg to mend relations — Social media giant to roll out vaccine promotion and give higher profile to Nick Clegg,nbsp; — Facebook is plotting a charm offensive …
