Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary With Family Picnic

While the ‘Modern Family’ star shares photos from their low-key celebration in a local park, her actor husband posts a video of them dancing to Frank Sinatra’s ‘The Way You Look Tonight’.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Sunday (November 22) with gushing posts dedicated to one another.

The “Modern Family” star shared a series of pictures from her and Joe’s wedding day to her Instagram page, alongside which she wrote, “Feliz (Happy) 5th anniversary [email protected] (love) you!”

Sofia also shared images from an “anniversary family picnic” she and Joe had enjoyed on Sunday, showing the actor – sporting a bright blue mohawk – and their relatives enjoying sunshine and beignets (pastries) in a local park.

Meanwhile, “Magic Mike” star Joe posted a video of himself and Sofia dancing to Frank Sinatra‘s “The Way You Look Tonight” on their wedding day, writing, “Happy Fifth Anniversary mi amor (my love). I love you so much.”

Sofia previously revealed she and Joe often struggle to find alone time on their anniversary, as it often falls on the same weekend as America’s Thanksgiving holiday – this year on 26 November.

Sofia and Joe began dating in 2014 and got engaged six months later on Christmas Day. They tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 21, 2015.

Back in August, the “True Blood” alum shared on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” that he knew right away she was the one. “I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me,” the 43-year-old hunk recalled. “And we’re both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves. I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don’t let go of it.”