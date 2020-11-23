Snapshots of Daily Life in a Remote Region of Portugal

My first acquaintance in town was Elias Coelho, the patriarch of one of the oldest families in the village. He seemed to have something to discuss with everyone who walked by. It didn’t take long for him to invite me to his home, with a blazing fireplace in the kitchen and rows of sausages and smoked ham hanging from the ceiling above it.

“Here we make everything at home,” he proudly explained, pouring wine into my glass.

Clinging to his arm like a koala was Beatriz, his two-year-old granddaughter, the youngest resident of Vilarinho Seco. Her seven-year-old sister, Bruna, is the second youngest. There are no other children close to their age for them to play with, but most grown-ups seem to take the responsibility of looking after them as they freely roam around the village.

“Life here was very hard. Many people have left,” he said, lamenting the potential loss of the village and its traditions. “The young don’t want the heavy work in the fields anymore.”