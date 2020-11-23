Should you buy the PS5 DualSense charging station?

Best answer: The DualSense charging station is a smart, inexpensive purchase that works well to keep your extra controllers powered up, especially with the PS5 having issues in rest mode. It’s not necessary but if you want to hide unseemly wires and display your controllers, the charging station is a good purchase.

Should you buy the DualSense charging station?

The DualSense charging station provides a simple, easy alternative to keeping a controller plugged without having to leave your console on or in rest mode. You can connect up to two controllers at a time, which simply attach to the station and immediately begin charging. As an aesthetic aside, it doesn’t take up too much room, while the white-and-black design matches the PS5.

It’s also just $30, which means you aren’t breaking your wallet just to have a way to charge your controllers. A spare USB-C cable might be cheaper but it can also only charge one controller at a time. PlayStation lead Jennifer Locke noted in her PS5 review that the battery in the DualSense controller lasts much longer than that of the DualShock 4, meaning you shouldn’t have to charge your DualSense nearly as often. Just pop it into the charging station when you’re done with your gaming session.

Useful and reliable

Right now, one of the bigger issues some players are running into with the PS5 is that rest mode is causing crashes. Until a patch fixes these problems, for now we recommend players disable rest mode. With rest mode disabled, if you want a way to charge your DualSense controllers while you aren’t playing or without leaving your PS5 turned on, the DualSense charging station provides a smart workaround.

All things considered, this is a good charging station to pick up and is overall one of the best PS5 accessories, allowing you to keep playing while knowing that when your current controller needs a recharge, you’ll have a spare ready.