Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Relationship In Wonder Netflix

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Call me a Shawmila stan🥺.

Here’s some very good news for all those Shawn Mendes fans out there: Shawn’s highly-anticipated documentary In Wonder has officially dropped on Netflix.


Courtesy of Netflix

Needless to say, fans are thrilled.

The doc follows Shawn as he embarks on his most recent tour and gives the audience some insight into his musical genius.

However, the standout moments of this doc are actually the ones he shares with his girlfriend Camila Cabello.

Find someone who talks about you the way Shawn Mendes talks about Camila Cabello

(📽️: Shawn Mendes: In Wonder)

At one point, Shawn revealed that “Treat You Better” and, like, every song he’s ever written is actually about Camila — and she didn’t even realize it.


Netflix

Shawn went on to say he doesn’t think he’ll ever be able to write lyrics that do their relationship justice. He said, “It’s like when you see a moon or stars and you try to take a photo of it with your iPhone, and then you just can’t, it just doesn’t look good. And you’re like, ‘It’s not supposed to be captured.’ You know? ‘It’s just supposed to be for us.'”

He also shared that after being friends with Camila for years, he’s so grateful to have always had her love and undying support.

Basically, if the doc did anything it just proved how head over heels these two are for each other.

Over the course of their relationship, many people have passed judgment on the two, especially their PDA, but this doc just goes to show how sweet and full of love their relationship really is.

Fans literally cannot get enough of Shawmila, and honestly… same?

1.

no one is EVER allowed to say anything negative about shawn mendes’ and camila cabello’s relationship anymore. ITS QUIET AIN’T NO BACK TALK😤💋

no one is EVER allowed to say anything negative about shawn mendes’ and camila cabello’s relationship anymore. ITS QUIET AIN’T NO BACK TALK😤💋

3.

SHAWN MENDES SINGING LIAR BY CAMILA CABELLO IS STILL MY FAVORITE THING #InWonderWatchParty

SHAWN MENDES SINGING LIAR BY CAMILA CABELLO IS STILL MY FAVORITE THING #InWonderWatchParty

5.

"i love you. do you know what?" "i know." CAN SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO STOP MAKING ME FEEL SINGLE?????

“i love you. do you know what?”
“i know.”

CAN SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO STOP MAKING ME FEEL SINGLE?????

8.

find someone who looks at you the same way shawn mendes and camila cabello look at each other

find someone who looks at you the same way shawn mendes and camila cabello look at each other

10.

THIS right here ppl ... at this very moment .... The whole entire world D!ed !!!🥺😭🥺😭 Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. That's it. That's the definition of Love❤️🥺🥺🥺🥺❤️

THIS right here ppl … at this very moment …. The whole entire world D!ed !!!🥺😭🥺😭

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. That’s it. That’s the definition of Love❤️🥺🥺🥺🥺❤️

13.

camila cabello and Shawn Mendes are the cutest couple in the world !⃝

camila cabello and Shawn Mendes are the cutest couple in the world

!⃝

In conclusion, I <3 Shawmila!
🥺🥺🥺

Be sure to watch In Wonder, which is streaming on Netflix now!

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR