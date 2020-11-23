Shahid Kapoor gives a glimpse of his sexy ride

Shahid Kapoor is busy with the shoot of Jersey these days. The actor has been giving it his all for the role and his fans can’t wait for the project to release sometime next year. But the one thing which Shahid did focus on this year was taking time out to rest it out during the lockdown. He’s an avid biker and unleashed his inner petrolhead during these months.

Well, as soon as the lockdown got lifted, Shahid made sure he made sure of the empty streets to go on a ride. Earlier this month, he also shared pictures from one of his morning rides. And this morning, the actor took to Instagram to flaunt yet another awesome bike of his. He captioned the post as, “Anyone wants a ride..” Well, who would say no!