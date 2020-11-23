Safari Translation Feature Reportedly Working in Sweden and France

Apple appears to be rolling out its Safari webpage translation to more countries. According to iPhoneSoft, iOS users in France have reported gaining access to the feature, and tips sent into suggest Mac users in Sweden are also seeing it show up for the first time.



Apple introduced Safari’s machine translation earlier this year when it debuted iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur at WWDC in June.

The feature allows users to translate the language of websites viewed in Apple’s native browser; it can translate Arabic, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish.

Based on the latest information, Apple appears to have remotely enabled the translate option for the two additional countries for users running iOS 14.2.1, and revised version of macOS 11.0.1 Big Sur‌.