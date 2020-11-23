Rugby Advances Exploration at El Zanjon Gold Project, Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rugby Mining Limited (“Rugby” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RUG) is pleased to report the commencement of a follow-up soil sampling program at the El Zanjon gold-silver project in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. The program will target gold-silver geochemical anomalies located on magnetic structures considered prospective for hosting high grade epithermal gold deposits (Please click here to viewFigure 1).

The El Zanjon epithermal gold-silver project was acquired for its regional geologic and geophysical similarities to the Cerro Moro and Cerro Vanguardia gold systems. Negligible work had been done previously in the area. The project manager, Fernando Chacon, is the geologist who managed the exploration program for Extorre Gold Mines at the Cerro Moro discovery.

El Zanjon is located approximately 35 km south of AngloGold Ashanti’s multimillion-ounce Cerro Vanguardia gold mine and 50km southeast of E2 Metals recent greenfields discovery at the Mia prospect (Please click here to viewFigure 2).

Mr. Bryce Roxburgh, CEO of Rugby commented, “The Mia discovery by E2 (18 m of 47 g/t gold and 208 g/t silver* in drilling) is the most recent indicator of the prospectivity of this region. Rugby’s project is an entirely greenfields play, yet each program vectors us closer to defining specific drill sites. We like this region a lot.”

El Zanjon is covered by a sedimentary veneer such that outcropping veins would be highly unlikely. Rugby has completed ground magnetics which delineated prominent structures. In addition, low level detection geochemical sampling was conducted over selected parts of this sedimentary cover. This work defined ten zones of anomalous gold-silver geochemistry ranging from 320 m to 2,800 m in length along these structures. A number of these anomalies have coincident lower pH readings suggesting an acidic environment which can indicate oxidizing sulfides at depth, an association common to other epithermal projects in the region.

Following recent Covid-19 related travel clearances our team has commenced a month-long follow-up soil sampling program. A total of 256 soil samples will be collected on 320 m spaced intervals (Please click here to viewFigure 3).

*Source: E2 Metals website:https://e2metals.com.au/. This information and results associated to the E2 Metals discovery attheMiaProspecthas not been verified or confirmed by the Company and is only presented for information purposes only.

Paul Joyce, Rugby’s Chief Operating Officer, Director and a “qualified person” (“QP”) within the definition of that term in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has verified the technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

About Rugby

Rugby is an exploration company conducting “discovery stage” exploration on targets in Colombia, Argentina, the Philippines and Australia. The Company controls a portfolio of gold projects in Colombia that do not require the Department of Forestry approval that stalled the Cobrasco copper project in Choco Province. These gold projects have considerable potential for gold, silver and copper discoveries.

The Company benefits from the experience of its directors and management, a team that has either been directly responsible for world-class mineral discoveries or have been part of the management teams responsible for such discoveries. Prior companies under their management included Exeter Resource Corporation and Extorre Gold Mines Limited, which held significant projects in South America. These companies were taken over by Goldcorp (Newmont) and Yamana respectively.

For additional information you are invited to visit the Rugby Mining Limited website at www.rugbymining.com .

