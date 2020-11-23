Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal move in together

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are one of the most loved couples in B-town. Both are great at what they do and have cemented their place in the industry with several great performances over the years.

As for many of us, 2020 didn’t turn out to be as expected for this duo. Ali and Richa were all set to tie the knot in April this year when the pandemic struck the country and forced the government to issue a lockdown. While the plans for the wedding are understandably on hold, it seems like the couple has decided to take their relationship to the next level by moving in together. Ali and Richa had begun house-hunting in August and finally zeroed in on their new home which they plan to rent for a few years.

In an interview with a leading daily, Richa spoke about Ali as a flatmate. She said, “He is fun, and unlike most boys, likes to help around. He chose the curtains without fuss; luckily, our aesthetics match for the most part. It’s good to finally be able to make decisions together, right from what soap to buy to which maid to hire. Ali is a better cook, especially when it comes to continental cuisine. When we went grocery shopping, his bag was bigger than mine. I enjoy organic farming and here we have a space to grow a kitchen garden of our own, which he is helping me with.”

Richa also said that their special haven offers great privacy since there is no paparazzi around.