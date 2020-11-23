‘RHOBH’s Lisa Rinna Is Fine w/ Scott Disick Dating Her Teenage Daughter

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Last week, pictures surfaced online of Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Scott Disick, 37, with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna’s 19-year-old daughter, Amelia Hamlin.

Social media was grossed out — but Lisa says she’s fine with it.

“Lisa and Harry haven’t met Scott yet and there are no plans to do so at this time,” an insider told HollywoodLife. “Amelia’s a smart girl and they trust her to make appropriate decisions and if she’s happy, they’re happy,” they also revealed.

