‘RHOA’s Tanya Sam Stopped Filming Following Stripping Scandal

Bradley Lamb
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Tanya Sam reportedly stopped filming with the cast after the now-infamous stripper scandal.

At Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party, things took a wild turn and a source revealed that two of the cast members slept with a stripper at the party.

Tanya’s name was one of the ladies mentioned — but she categorically denies the allegations.

According to TMZ, Tanya quit filming halfway through Season 13 after seeing how it has been promoted by Bravo. She is reportedly upset over the storyline involving an alleged “sex party,” where she and Porsha Williams may have done something neither one wanted to be broadcasted on television.

