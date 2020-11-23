‘RHOA’s Tanya Sam Stopped Filming Following Stripping Scandal

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Tanya Sam reportedly stopped filming with the cast after the now-infamous stripper scandal.

At Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party, things took a wild turn and a source revealed that two of the cast members slept with a stripper at the party.

Tanya’s name was one of the ladies mentioned — but she categorically denies the allegations.

According to TMZ, Tanya quit filming halfway through Season 13 after seeing how it has been promoted by Bravo. She is reportedly upset over the storyline involving an alleged “sex party,” where she and Porsha Williams may have done something neither one wanted to be broadcasted on television.

Tanya feels the incident is being promoted “too much.”

After the rumors began circulating, Tanya hopped on social media to shoot down the rumors that she was one of the ladies who got up close and personal with the stripper.

“I will address this topic now and will not entertain this absurdity any further. The rumor circulating about me is NOT TRUE,” she posted to social media last month.