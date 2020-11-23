Rest, Sing, Evolve: Inside Miley Cyrus’ Healing Year

Showbiz splits have been known to get messy, but Miley and Liam amicably reached a settlement in December, and a judge signed off in January, rendering them officially divorced. Happy new year, indeed.

But in case you hadn’t noticed before, Miley isn’t one to dwell on the past. Even when she has returned to what’s comfortable, such as when she reunited with Liam after years apart, the former child star is all about personal growth, changing up what doesn’t work anymore (this year, that included breaking up with her other longtime companion, marijuana), and living life to the fullest.

And it’s usually never fuller than when she’s invested in a project that’s important to her, so sure enough, Miley hightailed it back to the studio as soon as she could. The entire tree bearing the fruits of her labor, Plastic Hearts, is due out Nov. 27.

Yet after “Midnight Sky,” her first single off what will be her seventh studio album, dropped in August, Miley announced the cancellation of what she’d been working on (two EPs, She Is Here and She Is Everything), and admitted that this wasn’t the time for pretending to know what the hell was going on and making careful plans. Not that that had ever really been her bag anyway.