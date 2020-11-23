Rapper Mulatto Responds To ‘Wig Thief’ Allegations

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Rapper Mulatto has responded to allegations that she stole weaves from multiple hair companies.

 “Mulatto legit stole my hair 2 years ago, and I’ve just been watching her blow up, lol. Now she’s blocked us—what a loser. [She] had the nerve to say that was 2 years ago, like money’s changed in 2 years. Get the f*ck outa here silly bitch,” a Twitter user named Deborah Lianiii, who is the owner of Capelli Amore Hair, tweeted.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR