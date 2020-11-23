Rapper Krissy Celess Accuses Saweetie of Stealing Her Video Concept

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

An upcoming rapper named Krissy Celess has accused Saweetie of stealing one of the concepts from her music video.

“It’s crazy how mainstream artists or their team can take from up & coming artist & directors such as myself & @wavylord … literally stealing ideas & marketing it to bigger audiences, I mean even down to the lighting! But it’s cool I’m glad y’all see us working 💕 more in store 2021 😈”Krissy wrote sharing screenshots from both videos.

