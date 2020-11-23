Rapper Krissy Celess Accuses Saweetie of Stealing Her Video Concept

An upcoming rapper named Krissy Celess has accused Saweetie of stealing one of the concepts from her music video.

“It’s crazy how mainstream artists or their team can take from up & coming artist & directors such as myself & @wavylord … literally stealing ideas & marketing it to bigger audiences, I mean even down to the lighting! But it’s cool I’m glad y’all see us working 💕 more in store 2021 😈”Krissy wrote sharing screenshots from both videos.

In both videos, the ladies are rapping in a hair store. Take a lot at the screenshots below — did Saweetie steal her idea?

Earlier this week, Saweetie responded to the rumors that the Migos rapper cheated on her with Reginae Carter.

“Quit spreading that fake news before y’all get Quavo ass in trouble cuz I don’t play that sh*t,” she tweeted.

During the Verzuz battle between Jeezy and Gucci Mane, a comedian asked Quavo in the comments whether he was still sleeping with Lil Wayne’s daughter.

He has denied the allegations.