Rapper Future, 37, Has New Girlfriend: 22 Yr Old Female Rapper Diss Dior!! (Pics)

Rapper superstar Future is making it official with his new girlfriend Dess Dior, has learned. Yesterday Future posted a steamy new bathroom selfie of the two snuggling on Instagram.

Dess, who is 22, seems enamored by her hew rap star bae. She posted the snap on her Instagram story. Dess, who is an up-and-coming rapper, posed in front of her mirror while a shirtless Future snuggled with her.

Future doesn’t show his face but you can clearly identify him by his tattoos, his blonde hair and expensive diamond-encrusted watch. Oh – and in the picture Ciara’s babys father was gripping on Dess’ backside.

Over the past couple of weeks, Future has been seen around Atlanta with the female rapper. They have been spotted grabbing lunch and shopping for furniture. They didn’t appear to be too close but people started to whisper.

Earlier this month. Dess celebrated her 22nd birthday at the famed ATL stip club Magic City. Fans reportedly saw Future in the background with Dess throwing out dollar bills.