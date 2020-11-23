Rams vs. Buccaneers live score, updates, highlights from ‘Monday Night Football’ game

The Week 11 edition of “Monday Night Football” features a rematch — well, sort of.

The Rams (6-3) face Tom Brady, who beat them in the 2019 Super Bowl and is now a member of the Buccaneers (7-3).

Tampa Bay bounced back from a brutal 38-3 beating from the Saints in Week 9 with a convincing 46-23 win over the Panthers in Week 10. Brady, 43, has the Bucs sitting just one game behind New Orleans in the NFC South thanks to a potent offense. With explosive weapons like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Rondald Jones and Leonard Fournette at his disposal, it isn’t surprising to see the veteran QB having another successful season.

However, it’s been proven over the last few years that there is one reliable way to shut down a Brady-led offense: a strong pass rush.

In that nightmarish loss to the Saints, Brady was hit times, three of them for sacks. Putting Brady under constant pressure forced him to make mistakes, resulting in three interceptions for New Orleans’ defense.

The formula for LA will likely be the same: knock Brady on his butt, force him to make quick decisions and capitalize on his mistakes. And with pass rushers like Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd, it’s possible that we could see Brady struggle again.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Rams vs. Buccaneers on “Monday Night Football.” Check out complete results from the Week 11 NFL game:

MORE: Watch Rams vs. Buccaneers live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Rams vs. Buccaneers score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Rams 7 0 — — 7 Buccaneers 0 7 — — 7

Rams vs. Buccaneers live updates, highlights from ‘Monday Night Football’

(All times Eastern)

8:55 p.m. — Rams punt. LA comes up short and Tampa Bay will get the ball back at its 24-yard line, 12:00 left to play in the first half.

8:47 p.m. — TOUCHDOWN, BUCCANEERS. Brady throws it to Evans, who does the rest and fights through a couple of tackles for the 9-yard TD. It’s all tied up at 7-7 with 14:10 left in the second quarter.

8:44 p.m. — END OF 1Q: Rams 7, Buccaneers 0. Tampa Bay has it, second and 5 at the LA 13-yard line to start the second quarter.

8:34 p.m. — TOUCHDOWN, RAMS. Jared Goff finds Robert Woods on third and goal for a 4-yard TD and LA leads 7-0 with 3:55 remaining in the first quarter. Nice opening possession for the Rams.

8:21 p.m. — Buccaneers punt. Brady can’t quite connect with Mike Evans. A touchback gives the Rams the ball at their 20-yard line for their first possession, 11:47 left in the first quarter.

8:15 p.m. — Rams win the toss. They defer to the second half, so Tom Brady will lead the Buccaneers out for the opening drive.

Rams vs. Buccaneers start time

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET TV channel (national): ESPN

ESPN Live stream: ESPN app, fuboTV

‘Monday Night Football’ schedule 2020