Rabbitohs eye Daniel Tupou in exchange for Joseph Suaalii

The Sydney Roosters’ quest to sign Rabbitohs teen sensation Joseph Suaalii has taken another stunning turn with South Sydney now demanding a player in return.

Suaalii, 17, is arguably the most hyped schoolboy prospect in NRL history and now there’s a price to match. He had previously been at the centre of a battle between rugby union and league, with multiple NRL clubs and Rugby Australia jostling to secure the young star’s signature.

The teenager is contracted to South Sydney for next year on a deal worth around $60,000 but it’s understood he has no interest in remaining in Redfern as the Roosters look to add Suaalii to their squad as quickly as possible. He faces the prospect of a second straight year on the sidelines should a deal not be agreed.

For Suaalii to land with the Tricolours immediately, the Rabbitohs are seeking compensation and have nominated winger Daniel Tupou via a player swap according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Daniel Tupou tries to break through a tackle against the Rabbitohs. (Getty)

The Roosters had previously offered a $50,000 compensation payment to secure Suaalii’s early release, which the Rabbitohs rejected.

Tupou, who also has one year remaining on his contract, is a three-time premiership player with the Roosters having played 175 first grade games to date.

Should the Roosters fail to offer up a player in return, the Herald is reporting the Rabbitohs will simply keep hold of Suaalii for another year out of spite towards their arch-rivals.

What sort of contract Suaalii signs remains to be seen with earlier reports suggesting the young star is after a five-year deal with a get out-clauses to allow him to play Rugby Sevens at the Olympics.