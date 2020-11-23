Princess Switch 2 viewers compare Netflix Christmas film universe to MCU after A Christmas Prince crossover

Starring Vanessa Hudgens, the sequel to 2018’s The Princess Switch was released on Netflix last week, with the former High School Musical star playing not just two, but three identical characters.

Switched Again ends with Duchess Margaret Delacourt (Hudgens) and her former beau Kevin (Nick Sagar) reconciling and getting married at an airport, with Margaret later being crowned Queen of Montenaro.

However, eagle-eyed viewers spotted Queen Amber (Rose McIver), King Richard (Ben Lamb) and their baby from the Christmas Prince trilogy at the coronation.

But while this may have initially seemed like a simple Easter egg for fans of both films, a number of viewers pointed out that in the first Princess Switch film Margaret and Kevin watch A Christmas Prince on Netflix, joking that Netflix Christmas films existed in their own complex universe not unlike Marvel’s.

In ‘The Princess Switch’, Margaret and Kevin watched ‘A Christmas Prince’ together (Netflix)

But the characters from ‘A Christmas Prince’ also make an appearance in ‘The Princess Switch: Switched Again’ (Netflix)

“In The Princess Switch, Margaret and Kevin are clearly seen watching A Christmas Prince. AND YET in The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again, Amber and Richard attend Margaret’s coronation, complicating the fabric of the NCCU (Netflix Christmas Cinematic Universe),” one viewer commented.

“Good morning, some important news in the first Princess Switch movie, Vanessa Hudgens watches A Christmas Prince on Netflix. Then in the second Princess Switch movie, out today, they show up at her coronation. Explain yourselves, @netflix,” another commented.

One viewer tweeted: “I’m sorry but we need to talk about how the royal couple from A Christmas Prince have a cameo in The Princess Switch: Switched Again EVEN THOUGH in the original Princess Switch one of the couples (please do not ask me which one) WATCHES A Christmas Prince ON NETFLIX.”