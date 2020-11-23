Pride And Prejudice Cast Then Vs Now

I love this cast most ardently.
Today is a very important day, y’all. It’s the 15th anniversary of the Pride & Prejudice movie! That’s right, we’ve all been simping over that hand flex scene for a decade and a half now. Isn’t that wild??
Are you curious what the original cast is doing all these years later? Well, I did some good ole ~social media stalking~ so you don’t have to. Here’s what they’re up to:
1.
Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet
2.
Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Darcy
3.
Rosamund Pike as Jane Bennet
4.
Simon Woods as Mr. Bingley
5.
Jena Malone as Lydia Bennet
6.
Carey Mulligan as Kitty Bennet
7.
Talulah Riley as Mary Bennet
8.
Brenda Blethyn as Mrs. Bennet
9.
Donald Sutherland as Mr. Bennet
10.
Rupert Friend as Mr. Wickham
11.
Kelly Reilly as Caroline Bingley
12.
Tom Hollander as Mr. Collins
13.
Claudie Blakley as Charlotte Lucas
14.
Judi Dench as Lady Catherine de Bourgh
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.