Pride And Prejudice Cast Then Vs Now

I love this cast most ardently.

Today is a very important day, y’all. It’s the 15th anniversary of the Pride & Prejudice movie! That’s right, we’ve all been simping over that hand flex scene for a decade and a half now. Isn’t that wild??

Are you curious what the original cast is doing all these years later? Well, I did some good ole ~social media stalking~ so you don’t have to. Here’s what they’re up to:

1.

Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet


Focus Features / Getty Images / SOPA Images / Contributor

Now: Keira is still, of course, the queen of period pieces and pirate movies. She went on to star in The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Anna Karenina, and Colette.

2.

Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Darcy


Focus Features / Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy / Staff

Now: Matthew went on to star in Anna Karenina with his Pride and Prejudice co-star Keira as well as the TV mini-series Quiz. He currently plays Tom Wambsgans on Succession.

3.

Rosamund Pike as Jane Bennet


Focus Features / Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian / NBC / Contributor

Now: Rosamund went on to play Amy Dunne in Gone Girl and has done a lot of voice acting in children’s shows like Moominvalley and Archibald’s Next Big Thing. She’s currently set to executive produce the Three-Body Problem TV series for Netflix alongside Rian Johnson.

4.

Simon Woods as Mr. Bingley


Focus Features / Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff

Now: Simon did not continue acting for long after Pride and Prejudice. He played Octavian in Rome from 2005 to 2007, but stopped acting a year later. He went on to marry Burberry president and chief creative officer Christopher Bailey in 2012.

5.

Jena Malone as Lydia Bennet


Focus Features / Getty Images / Amanda Edwards / Contributor

Now: You might recognize Jena from her recent roles of Johanna Mason from the Hunger Games movies, Hope Harlingen in Inherent Vice, or Sage Ross in Nocturnal Animals. She was also the singer/songwriter for the band The Shoe, though they haven’t released new music since 2015.

6.

Carey Mulligan as Kitty Bennet


Focus Features / Getty Images / David M. Benett / Contributor

Now: Carey is all grown up now, and still acting. You might recognize her as Daisy Buchanan from The Great Gatsby movie, Jeanette Brinson from Wildlife, and Sunny on the TV show The Walker.

7.

Talulah Riley as Mary Bennet


Focus Features / Getty Images / Mike Marsland / Contributor

Now: Talulah is still acting, and is best known for her ow-four-year run as Angela on Westworld. She also married Tesla CEO Elon Musk in 2010, got divorced, and remarried him again in 2013. The couple got divorced a second and final time in 2016.

8.

Brenda Blethyn as Mrs. Bennet


Focus Features / Getty Images / Kirsty O’Connor – PA Images / Contributor

Now: Brenda is still acting, most notably for her now nine-year run as DCI Vera Stanhope on the TV show Vera. She is currently playing Kate in Kate & Koji.

9.

Donald Sutherland as Mr. Bennet


Focus Features / Getty Images / NurPhoto / Contributor

Now: Donald has kept very busy since 2005, appering in tons of shows and movies such as in The Hunger Games series as President Snow and Ad Astra as Thomas Pruitt. Most recently, he played Franklin Reinhardt in the TV mini-series The Undoing.

10.

Rupert Friend as Mr. Wickham


Focus Features / Getty Images / Lars Niki / Stringer

Now: Rupert is an actor, producer, screenwriter, and director, most known for his role of Peter Quinn in Homeland. He also went on to appear in A Simple Favor, The Boy in the Striped Pajamas, and Strange Angel.

11.

Kelly Reilly as Caroline Bingley


Focus Features / Getty Images / Tommaso Boddi / Stringer

Now: Kelly is still acting, most recently in TV series like True Detective, Black Box, and Britannia. She currently stars in Yellowstone as Beth Dutton.

12.

Tom Hollander as Mr. Collins


Focus Features / Getty Images / SOPA Images / Contributor

Now: Tom went on to appear in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End alongside Keira, as well as independently in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Bird Box. He’s also done quite a bit of voice acting for shows like Family Guy, American Dad!, and Harley Quinn.

13.

Claudie Blakley as Charlotte Lucas


Focus Features / Getty Images / Eamonn M. McCormack / Stringer

Now: Claudie is still acting, having appeared in many TV series over the years such as Grantchester, Manhunt, and, currently, Flesh and Blood. She’s best known for her run as Emma Timmins in BBC’s TV show Lark Rise to Candleford, which she appeared on for four years.

14.

Judi Dench as Lady Catherine de Bourgh


Focus Features / Getty Images / Jeff Spicer / Stringer

Now: Dame Judi Dench’s filmography since the movie’s release in 2005 is extensive, including everything from action movies like Skyfall, period pieces like Jane Eyre, and musicals like the Cats movie. Most recently, she starred in Six Minutes to Midnight as Miss Rocholl, which is set to come out next year.

