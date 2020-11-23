‘Predator 5’ Could Be Set in the Past

Twentieth Century Fox

Words are the plot of the upcoming new installment of the ‘Predator’ film franchise matches the description of a project called ‘Skulls’, which will center on a Comanche woman.

“Predator 5” is officially happening with Dan Trachtenberg on board as director. While details of the project are still kept under tight wraps, rumors have been floating around about a supposed plotline of the upcoming movie.

According to Alien vs. Predator Galaxy, which claims to have known about the fifth “Predator” movie for a while now, the new installment of the sci-fi film franchise will be set in the past. The site reports that “it will focus around Native Americans before the territories were taken by the American settlers, featuring a First Nations cast.”

The site additionally points out the similarity of the said “Predator 5” plotline to the plot description of “Skulls”, which Trachtenberg has been developing with 20th Century Studios and Disney since 2019. Citing Discussing Film as the original source, it is said that “Skulls” will follow a Comanche woman who goes against gender norms and traditions to become a warrior. “Skulls” is also said to be set during the American Civil War.

With this, AvPGalaxy notes that “Skulls” is possibly a working title or codename for “Predator 5”.

Besides tapping Trachtenberg at the helm, Disney’s 20th Century Studios has hired Patrick Aison, whose television credits include the series “Kingdom“, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” and “Treadstone“, to write the script.

After the news about his involvement in “Predator 5” broke, Trachtenberg took to Twitter to confirm it. “This was meant to be a surprise. Been working on this for almost 4 years now,” he wrote, before sharing his mixed feelings at how the news got leaked and spoiled their plans for an official announcement.

“I am very sad that what we had in store for how you could discover this movie will no longer happen. It’s a bummer,” he added. “But also…YAY!”

Dan Trachtenberg confirmed he’s working on ‘Predator 5’.

The original “Predator” movie was released in 1987 from director John McTiernan. It starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers and Jesse Ventura as commandos attempting to rescue hostages while being stalked in a jungle in Central America by a fearsome extraterrestrial, played by Kevin Peter Hall.

The follow-up, 1990’s “Predator 2”, starred Danny Glover, Ruben Blades, Gary Busey, Maria Conchita Alonso and Bill Paxton along with Hall, who reprised the title role in a story set a decade after the events of the first film. Stephen Hopkins served behind the lens for the sequel.

A third “Predator” movie, 2010’s “Predators“, was directed by Nimrod Antal and starred Adrien Brody, Topher Grace, Alice Braga, Walton Goggins and Laurence Fishburne as a group of mercenaries who are abducted and placed on a planet which acts as a game reserve for two warring tribes of extraterrestrial killers.

Shane Black later gave his take on the hit franchise with 2018’s “The Predator” starring Boyd Holbrook and Olivia Munn among others. It follows a group of PTSD-afflicted soldiers and a scientist who must team up to fight off an invading pair of Predators and discover their plans for mankind.

The four “Predator” movies earned $443 million worldwide, with John Davis producing all installments.