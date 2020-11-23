Pre-Black Friday robot vacuum deal takes $140 off the Eufy RoboVac G30

If you’re looking for a little help around the house, Black Friday is the perfect time to buy a robot vacuum cleaner. Of all the great robot vacuum deals on offer right now, one you definitely should;t pass by is the $140 discount on the Eufy RoboVac G30 at Woot.

The device is down to just $179.99 there which is the lowest we have ever seen it go. Considering it usually goes for $320 and Amazon’s best deal on it drops it to $230, the Woot deal is worth snapping up while supplies last. The deal is good for today only, or until sold out, after all.

Smarten up Eufy RoboVac G30

The RoboVac G30 features Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0 for powerful cleaning for increased efficiency, 2000Pa suction power, drop-proof technology, and the ability to be controlled using an app on your phone or even with a voice assistant like Alexa. $179.99 $319.99 $140 off

The RoboVac G30 was only recently released and features Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0 for powerful cleaning and increased efficiency, 2000Pa suction power, and drop-proof technology that prevents it from falling down stairs. Eufy’s BoostIQ technology automatically increases the suction power as needed and the battery lasts for as long as 110 minutes. When it’s finished cleaning or when it runs out of battery, it returns to its charging base all on its own to power back up.

Since it can charge itself, you can have the G30 to clean on a schedule that suits you automatically. Alternatively, you can control it manually via the EufyHome app or with your voice using your Alexa devices. The app also gives you an in-depth cleaning history so you can see where the vacuum has been and any areas that may have been missed.

Eufy includes the necessary charging base and power adapter, 2 side brushes, an additional unibody filter, a cleaning tool, as well as five cable ties for keeping dangling wires out of the way around your home. The RoboVac G30 is backed by a 12-month warranty. If the RoboVac G30 isn’t quite right for your needs, be sure to peep our list of the best robot vacuum cleaner deals for some alternative options with prices from under $200.

Shipping at Woot is generally $6 per order, though you can score free shipping by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you’re not a Prime member already, consider starting a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon. You’ll also gain access to all of Prime’s usual perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and much more.