Posthaste: Losing the holiday season may lead to permanent closures for many small retailers, CFIB warns

Shoppers braved heavy snowfall over the weekend in parts of Ontario, Canada’s largest provincial economy, and flocked to stores in Toronto and the Peel Region as both districts renew their lockdown today.

It was a sight that would be the stuff of COVID-19 nightmares — being in close proximity to thousands of people who are not in your bubble.

Inexplicably, the crowds gathered at Walmart, Costco and other major retailers, even though these stores will remain open even after the lockdown. It’s the small retailers and restaurants that will be forced to bear the brunt of the stricter measures and could end up decimating their business.

“We’ve already heard from hundreds of concerned small retailers who feel the lockdown restrictions have created a massive unfair advantage for many big, multi-national corporations,” said Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses, in a statement.

“The province needs to fix this imbalance immediately and rely on small businesses as part of the solution to help keep Ontarians from gathering in large groups. The current rules close small bookstores, florists and lighting stores to in-store business, but allow customers to line up at Costco and Walmart to buy these same items. If it is dangerous to buy a book at an independent bookseller, why isn’t it dangerous at Costco?”

CFIB, which represents 110,000 businesses across the country, said the province should pursue a ‘Small Business First’ Strategy, and put in place simple measures such as limiting customers, encouraging pre-booking appointments, and encourage curbside pickup or delivery as preferred means that will allow small retailers to stay open.

“A second round of lockdowns is a crushing blow for Ontario’s retail sector,” added Ryan Mallough, CFIB’s director, Ontario. “Losing the holiday shopping season will mean permanent closure for many small retailers.”

The lockdown would also likely put a pause on impressive growth in the retail sector, which has been a key driver of the Canadian economy. Retail sales surpassed expectations in September with 1.1 per cent in nominal retail sales compared to a dour 0.5 per cent seen in August. The growth was broad based with 9 of the 11 sectors, and eight out of 10 provinces, witnessing growth, Statistics Canada data showed Friday.

While estimated sales in October were relatively unchanged, Royal Bank of Canada is concerned about near-term spending trends in the services sector with many regions across Canada re-imposing virus containment measures on businesses such as restaurants and gyms.

“The food and accommodations industries were among the hardest hit in the first wave of the pandemic and last month’s employment report showed a nearly 50 thousands of job losses in those sectors in October,” RBC said in a note on Friday.

Indeed, the Canadian retail sales face an uncertain path over the next few months, says Royce Mendes, economist at The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce economist.

Given that Canadian incomes have generally held up well, the limitations on consumer services this winter will leave scope for even more of a redirection of dollars towards goods.

“Moreover, with further shutdowns now looming to contain the virus, bricks-and-mortar stores will have access to less foot traffic, Mendes said in a note on Friday. “As a result, while September, and even the virtual standstill in October, look better than we had anticipated, the downside risks to the ensuing months leave us hesitant to materially change our forecasts at the moment.”

In a note earlier this month, Mendes had warned about Canada’s ‘leaky economy’, arguing that given restriction on haircuts and restaurants, which would would have ensured Canadian incomes are spent on domestic services, conditions are being created by government policy that would encourage consumers to buy imported goods (or goods with heavy imported content), which means spending is not fully ploughed back into the domestic economy.

“If Canada does nothing, the dollars leaked out could mean that governments need to provide more fiscal support, all else equal, than other larger or more closed economies,” Mendes had said in a report on Nov. 10.