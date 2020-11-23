Photos: Pooja Hegde steps out looking stylish in the city

Pooja Hegde has been in the news for her upcoming movie Radhe Shyam with Prabhas. The actress has been cast opposite superstar Prabhas in the romantic film and their fans are excited about the same. Both Prabhas and Pooja have received a lot of love for the first look of the film and their pairing is being appreciated by the audience in huge amounts.

Today, we snapped the diva as she stepped out for a work meeting looking stylish as ever. She wore a pair of well-fitted jeans and an orange top with floral print on it. She opted for a sleek pair of sunglasses and kept her locks loose to wrap up the look. Check out her latest pictures below…