Pedestrian struck in Raynham, seriously injured by vehicle

RAYNHAM, Mass. (AP) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured in Raynham on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Route 44.

He said the victim, who was only identified as a woman, appears to have been struck by a black SUV travelling eastbound as she was attempting to cross the road.

She suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.

The driver, a 56-year-old Bridgewater man, remained on scene and no charges have been filed at this , Donovan said.

He also said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the department.