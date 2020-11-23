Pedestrian struck in Raynham, seriously injured by vehicle

AP
November 22, 2020 | 11:54 AM
RAYNHAM, Mass. (AP) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured in Raynham on Saturday afternoon, police said.
Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Route 44.
He said the victim, who was only identified as a woman, appears to have been struck by a black SUV travelling eastbound as she was attempting to cross the road.
She suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
The driver, a 56-year-old Bridgewater man, remained on scene and no charges have been filed at this , Donovan said.
He also said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the department.
