Oxford Covid-19 vaccine can stop 70% of people from catching killer bug, tests show

A coronavirus vaccine created in the UK can prevent 70.4 percent of people from catching the bug, a new study has found.

Oxford University and AstraZeneca have announced that their jag is effective in preventing people from different age groups from getting sick.

The latest development has been hailed as ‘really encouraging news’ by UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock who said it is easier to administer that other vaccines.







Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at the University of Oxford, said: “The announcement today takes us another step closer to the when we can use vaccines to bring an end to the devastation caused by (Covid-19).

“We will continue to work to provide the detailed information to regulators. It has been a privilege to be part of this multi-national effort which will reap benefits for the whole world.”

The UK has placed orders for 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine – enough to vaccinate most of the population – with rollout expected in the coming weeks if the jab is approved.

It also has orders for 40 million doses of a jab from Pfizer and BioNTech, which has been shown to be 95% effective.

Another jab from Moderna is 95% effective, according to trial data.