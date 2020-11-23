Oxford and AstraZeneca announce their Covid vaccine is 70% effective

Oxford University has announced its coronavirus vaccine was up to 90 per cent effective at stopping the virus in clinical trials in another giant leap forward in the race to end the pandemic – and a huge boost to the Government which already has 4million doses ready to be administered as soon as it’s approved and has ordered 100million.

The jab is expected to cost just £2 a and can be stored cheaply in a normal fridge, unlike other vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna that showed similarly promising results last week but need to be kept in ultra-cold temperatures using expensive equipment.

Oxford’s trials found that the jab has a nine in ten chance of working when administered as a half dose first and then a full dose a month later. This drops to 62 per cent when someone is given two full doses a month apart. Oxford scientists believe the smaller initial dose may gradually prime the immune system to produce a more potent response later down the line.

The studies, involving more than ,000 volunteers, found there were no serious cases of Covid-19 among those who were given the vaccine, including no hospitalisations. Data also suggests the vaccine might stop the virus transmitting even among people who never get symptoms of the illness. Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said today as ‘a very exciting day’ and claimed his team’s jab would play a key ‘part in getting the world back to normal’.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also hailed the results this morning, saying millions of doses will be ready to go by the end of December. He told the BBC: ‘We hope to be able to start vaccinating next month. The bulk of the vaccine rollout programme will be in January, February, March. And we hope that sometime after Easter things will be able to start to get back to normal.’

Oxford’s jab is viewed as Britain’s best chance of mass-inoculation of the population by the end of spring because Boris Johnson has ordered 100million doses, enough to inoculate 50million people. The UK already has 4million ready to go, which could see 2million people vaccinated before the end of 2020.

The Prime Minister said this morning: ‘Incredibly exciting news the Oxford vaccine has proved so effective in trials. There are still further safety checks ahead, but these are fantastic results.’

Results from Oxford’s trials will be sent to the British drug regulator, the MHRA, so it can assess the vaccine’s safety, effectiveness, and that it is manufactured to high standard. The MHRA has been doing a ‘rolling review’ of the vaccine and could, as a result, complete the approval process within a matter of days of receiving the data.

The London stock market edged up today following news of the breakthrough vaccine and as the City awaits Mr Johnson’s plans for a strengthened three-tier system of coronavirus restrictions to replace the national lockdown in England. The FTSE 100 index of Britain’s leading firms was up by 0.49 per cent or 31 points at 6,382 in early trading this morning.

More than 20,000 volunteers were involved in Oxford’s phase three trials – half in the UK and the rest in Brazil. There were 30 cases of Covid-19 in people who were given two doses of the vaccine and 101 in those who were given a fake jab.

When volunteers were given two ‘high’ doses the protection was 62 per cent, but this rose to 90 per cent when volunteers were given a ‘low’ dose followed by a high one. The researchers said on average the jab gives 70 per cent protection. It’s not clear why there is a difference when the smaller dose is given first.

Professor Pollard, who helped lead the research, said the 90 per cent effectiveness data was ‘intriguing’ and would mean ‘we would have a lot more doses to distribute.’

The result showed lower levels of asymptomatic infection in the smaller dose group which ‘means we might be able to halt the virus in its tracks,’ the Oxford scientist said.

He added: ‘We have a vaccine for the world, because we’ve got a vaccine which is highly effective – it prevents severe disease and hospitalisation.

‘I think these are really exciting results because the vaccine can be stored at fridge temperature – it can be distributed around the world using the normal immunisation distribution system. And so our goal at the beginning was to make sure that we can have a vaccine that was accessible everywhere.

‘I think we have actually managed to do that, so it’s a very exciting day today. I think this is an incredibly exciting moment for human health.’

The Oxford vaccine is a genetically engineered common cold virus that used to infect chimpanzees.

It has been modified to make it weak so it does not cause illness in people and loaded up with the gene for the coronavirus spike protein, which Covid-19 uses to invade human cells.

When the vaccine is injected, the weakened virus delivers the coronavirus gene to human cells so they start to reproduce the spike protein.

These are detected by the immune system which produces antibodies, which the body then stores and uses to fend of the real coronavirus if they are exposed to someone who is infected.

During a round of interviews this morning, Professor Pollard also told the Radio 4 Today programme: ‘We now have a vaccine that can prevent coronavirus disease and hopefully will play a part in getting the world back to normal.

‘The most important thing to get us back to normal is going to be to use these vaccines all of the vaccines that are going to be available as soon as possible. Because once we have protected the vulnerable in the population we will be able to start getting back to normal so we’ve just got to get on with this as soon as possible.

‘The most important thing we need this year if we possibly is to prevent people getting severe disease but to completely halt the pandemic we need to go further than that and most importantly we need lots of people vaccinated and i think that’s why having a vaccine that appears to have very good protection.

‘I mean, even the top level results of 70 per cent is better than the flu vaccine in most years, and we also have a vaccine that is going to be easy to distribute, it is stored at fridge temperatures. And we can get it to every corner in the world it’s already been manufactured in ten different sites in the world to make sure that can happen.’

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said earlier today: ‘This is really encouraging news on the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, that obviously we’ve been backing since the start. And I’m really very pleased, really welcome these figures, this data, that show that the vaccine in the right dosage can be up to 90% effective.

‘Of course, it’s vital that the independent regulator, the MHRA, will need to look at the data, will need to check to make sure that it’s effective and safe of course. But we’ve got 100 million doses on order and should all that go well, the bulk of the rollout will be in the new year.’

He added: ‘And of course this vaccine, this homegrown vaccine, is easier to administer as well than the Pfizer vaccine, because it doesn’t need to be stored at minus 70. So having two vaccines that appear to have effectiveness, done right, in the 90% range is really, really good news.’

The Oxford vaccine is based on different technology to Pfizer and Moderna’s candidates, which are known as ‘mRNA’, or messenger RNA, vaccines. Both use genetic material called mRNA which instructs human cells to make coronavirus spike proteins.

Unlike Oxford’s vaccine, which are produced using weakened forms of the virus, RNA vaccines can be constructed quickly using only the pathogen’s genetic code. The new mRNA vaccines have never been approved by regulators before, whereas the Oxford approach has been used in vaccines for diseases such as tuberculosis, malaria, MERS and Ebola.

Vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna in the US have showed 95 per cent protection – but both have to be stored between minus 75C and minus 20C and are up to £ more expensive per jab.

Professor Sarah Gilbert, Professor of Vaccinology at the University of Oxford, said: ‘The announcement today takes us another step closer to the when we can use vaccines to bring an end to the devastation caused by (Covid-19).

‘We will continue to work to provide the detailed information to regulators. It has been a privilege to be part of this multi-national effort which will reap benefits for the whole world.’

However, Oxford University/AstraZeneca say they have found no serious Covid-19 cases among any of 20,000 people who the received jab (a volunteer getting the injection in Brazil this year)

Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group and chief investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial

Business Secretary Alok Sharma said the results of an interim analysis of the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vacccine candidate were ‘very promising’.

He tweeted: ‘Very promising data from the Oxford/AstraZeneca Phase III clinical trials. We are on the cusp of a huge scientific breakthrough that could protect millions of lives. The UK has secured early access to 100m doses of their vaccine – on top of 255m doses from other developers.’

AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot, said: ‘Today marks an important milestone in our fight against the pandemic. This vaccine’s efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against Covid-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency.

‘Furthermore, the vaccine’s simple supply chain and our no-profit pledge and commitment to broad, equitable and timely access means it will be affordable and globally available, supplying hundreds of millions of doses on approval.’

Today’s announcement comes just days after Oxford officially published the results of the second phase of its trial, which proved that it was working in elderly people and wasn’t causing any safety concerns.

At the , the researchers behind the project could not say they were certain that the results revealed today would come before Christmas, although they were hopeful.

Professor Andrew Pollard said that he was ‘optimistic’ that the study would produce results showing how well it protected against Covid before Christmas.

The following procedure for getting it licensed and then delivered to clinics, however, is ‘not under our control’ and could take weeks longer, he said, which would push the delivery into next year.

Scientists behind the project published the results of an early trial of the jab, which found two doses created strong signs of immunity in 99 per cent of people across all age groups.

The second-phase study included 560 volunteers, most of whom were white and British, and showed that people across all age groups seemed to react equally well to the jab. It adds to data published in July suggesting it would work safely for under-55s. Studies of people with serious health conditions and other ethnicities are ongoing.

It marked another breakthrough in the race to develop a vaccine to prevent Covid, after jabs made by Moderna and Pfizer and BioNTech were both revealed to be around 95 per cent effective within the past two weeks.

It showed that the vaccine caused more side effects than a fake jab but that these were ‘mild’ and more common in young people than older participants. Within the first week after having the injection more than eight out of 10 under-55s said their arm hurt and and they later experienced tiredness, muscle aches or headaches. Experts explained this might just be because younger people’s immune systems are more active and likely to over-react.

HOW DO THE OXFORD, MODERNA AND PFIZER/BIONTECH VACCINES COMPARE? Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech have both released interim results of the final stage clinical trials of their vaccines, with both suggesting they are extremely effective. Oxford University has published the findings from its second phase, which show the jab provokes an immune response and is safe to use – it is not yet clear how well it protects against coronavirus in the real world. Here’s how they compare: PFIZER (US) & BIONTECH (DE) mRNA vaccine – Genetic material from coronavirus is injected to trick immune system into making ‘spike’ proteins and learning how to attack them. mRNA vaccine – both Moderna’s and Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccines work in the same way. Recombinant viral vector vaccine – a harmless cold virus taken from chimpanzees was edited to produce the ‘spike’ proteins and look like the coronavirus. 94.5% effective (90 positive in placebo group, 5 positive in vaccine group) . 95% effective (160 positive in placebo group, 8 positive in vaccine group). 62% – 90% effective, depending on dosing. Moderna confirmed it will charge countries placing smaller orders, such as the UK’s five million doses, between £ and £28 per dose. US has secured 100million doses for $1.525billion (£1.16bn), suggesting it will cost $15.25 (£11.57) per dose. The US will pay $1.95bn (£1.48bn) for the first 100m doses, a cost of $19.50 (£14.80) per dose. Expected to cost £2.23 per dose. The UK’s full 100m dose supply could amount to just £223million. UK has ordered five million doses which will become available from March 2021. Moderna will produce 20m doses this year, expected to stay in the US. UK has already ordered 40million doses, of which 10million could be available in 2020. First vaccinations expected in December. UK has already ordered 100million doses and is expected to be first in line to get it once approved. What side effects does it cause? Moderna said the vaccine is ‘generally safe and well tolerated’. Most side effects were mild or moderate but included pain, fatigue and headache, which were ‘generally’ short-lived. Pfizer and BioNTech did not produce a breakdown of side effects but said the Data Monitoring Committee ‘has not reported any serious safety concerns’. Oxford said there have been no serious safety concerns. Mild side effects have been relatively common in small trials, with many participants reporting that their arm hurt after the jab and they later suffered a headache, exhaustion or muscle pain. More data is being collected.

Brace for Christmas shopping! The High Street re-opens next week with the end of national lockdown as Boris Johnson draws up plan for family ‘bubbles’ to gather for Christmas

Shops and gyms will be given the green light to reopen next week, Boris Johnson will announce today.

The Prime Minister will confirm that the second national lockdown in England is to end on December 2, when a new system of tiered Covid restrictions will be introduced.

He is also close to agreeing a UK-wide Christmas deal with Scotland’s Nicola Sturgeon and other devolved leaders that will allow families a chance to see some friends and loved ones.

The decision will depend on a range of factors, including the number of Covid cases, local NHS capacity and the local R-number – the rate at which the virus is spreading

The proposal would allow up to three households to gather for Christmas, provided they meet with no one else during this period. The respite will last for five days, beginning on Christmas Eve and running through to the Bank Holiday Monday on December 28.

Travel and overnight stays will be permitted across the UK to allow friends and families to unite for the Christmas break. But there will be no relaxation of the rules for New Year.

Government sources said last night that after England’s lockdown ends on December 2, non-essential shops will be allowed to reopen across the country in the hope that retailers can salvage part of their vital Christmas trade.

Gyms will be permitted to reopen in all tiers, and outdoor sport will be allowed to resume. But, under the plan signed off by the Cabinet last night, most of the country will be placed in the top two tiers, where the hospitality sector will remain subject to heavy restrictions.

Sources said ‘most people’ would be placed in tiers two and three, where all indoor socialising with other households will be banned – potentially until the spring.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak yesterday acknowledged that Christmas ‘is not going to be normal’, but said ministers wanted to give families some respite without risking a third wave of the virus.

Public Health England warned last week that five days of tougher restrictions would be needed for every day of relaxation over Christmas. But the Chancellor played down the warning, saying it was ‘difficult to be so precise’.

Police chiefs warned last week that they had no interest in trying to enforce the rules around family gatherings at Christmas. Government sources said the Prime Minister would appeal to people to show ‘common sense’ in ensuring that the Christmas relaxation does not spark a fresh surge in cases.

Mr Sunak said the new tiered system would be ‘tougher’ than the previous one. It is expected to last until the spring, when ministers hope the rollout of vaccines will allow life to start returning to normal. Ministers will announce on Thursday which areas of the country will go into which tiers.

Government scientists have warned that Tier One restrictions proved ineffective last month.

As a result, tens of millions of people will be placed in tiers two and three where much tougher restrictions apply. In Tier Three, pubs and restaurants can only offer takeaway services, people are banned from overnight stays outside the home and travel outside the local area is frowned on.

Downing Street last night said that mass testing would be made available in all Tier Three areas to help them catch infections early and slow the spread of the virus.

Mr Johnson will unveil the details of the plans to MPs this afternoon. In a message overnight, he said the UK was ‘not out of the woods’, but suggested there were reasons for cautious optimism.

‘The selflessness of people in following the rules is making a difference,’ he said. ‘The virus is not spreading nearly as quickly as it would if we were not washing our hands, maintaining social distance, wearing masks and so on. And in England, where nationwide measures came into effect at the start of this month, the increase in new cases is flattening off.

‘We are not out of the woods yet. The virus is still present in communities across the country, and remains both far more infectious and far more deadly than seasonal flu. But with expansion in testing and vaccines edging closer to deployment, the regional tiered system will help get the virus back under control and keep it there.’

The Government announced a further 341 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 54,626.

Boris Johnson will tomorrow unveil plans for a £7billion mass testing revolution – cutting the for those who have to self-isolate to one week if their results are negative.

The move will allow thousands to get back to normal life even if they have come into contact with an infected person.

Tens of millions of fast-turnaround tests will also be made available to areas put in the highest level of the new tiered system of Covid restrictions.

The scheme will deploy new ‘lateral flow tests’ which have been trialled in Liverpool and can produce results within 30 minutes.

Ministers believe they could revolutionise the test and trace system, which has struggled to persuade people to self-isolate for the full 14 days.

Under a new system, those who come into contact with an infected person will be able to take a Covid test every day for a week.

If they test negative they will be able to go about their lives as normal. After seven days of negative tests they will be released from the system. Trials of the scheme will begin this week in Liverpool, where the Army has been helping to conduct the first mass testing of an entire city.

If successful, the project will be rolled out for NHS staff next month, before being made available to everyone from January.

Fast-turnaround tests will also be used to enable care home visits this winter. Downing Street last night confirmed that ministers hope to be able to allow residents to receive regular visits from two loved ones.

Named visitors will be tested twice a week. Negative tests will allow people to visit their loved ones and drop social distancing requirements.

A Number 10 spokesman said: ‘Crucially, visitors will be able to have physical contact, such as a hug or holding hands with their loved ones.’

Trials have already begun in 20 care homes ahead of a national rollout planned for next month.

Care workers looking after people in their homes will also be offered weekly tests from today.

The mass testing initiative is part of a new Covid Winter Plan to be announced by the PM today.

It is expected to cost £7 billion, taking the total bill for NHS Test and Trace to £22 billion this year.

Ministers believe mass testing could play a critical role in enabling society to open up again in the coming months.

Plans are also being drawn up for the development of so-called ‘freedom passes’, which could allow people to attend events like live theatre and sport matches.

But these are not likely to be available until the New Year.

In the short term, the tests will be deployed mainly to help bring the pandemic under control.

Mass testing will be made available to all areas placed in the ‘very high risk’ category of the updated three-tier system the PM will roll out today.

Sources said trials in Liverpool had shown the tests had proved effective in detecting cases in people with no symptoms, helping to break the chain of transmission and bring down case numbers more quickly.

Weekly tests will also be made available to people in high risk occupations, including prisons and food processing plants.

Teams of people delivering the new vaccines in the coming months will also be eligible for regular testing.

Twice-weekly testing has already begun in the NHS to help identify asymptomatic cases and prevent outbreaks in hospitals.

Care home staff will have testing doubled from weekly to twice weekly from next month. Care home residents will be offered tests weekly rather than the current once a month.

Universities will also be offered testing capacity to test students wanting to travel home to their families at Christmas