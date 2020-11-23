Ole Miss cancels first four games

The Ole Miss Rebels men’s basketball program became the latest to postpone the start of its season due to coronavirus-related issues.

“Due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Ole Miss men’s basketball program, the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic (Nov. 25-27) and the matchup against Memphis (Dec. 5) have been canceled,” the school confirmed in an official statement released on Monday.

Additionally, Ole Miss is pausing men’s basketball activities until at least Dec. 7.

“The student-athletes and staff affected are taking appropriate safety measures in accordance with university protocol,” the school explained.

The Rebels were slated to face the Central Arkansas Bears on Nov. 25, the Jackson State Tigers on Nov. 26,and the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Nov. 27 before playing the Memphis Tigers on Dec. 5.

Ole Miss is now scheduled to begin the campaign with a home game versus the UNC Wilmington Seahawks on Dec. 12.

Last week, Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis tested positive for the coronavirus. Assistant Ronnie Hamilton would have served as interim coach during Davis’s absences.

Michigan State’s Tom Izzo and Jim Boeheim of Syracuse also recently tested positive.

According to Jeff Borzello of ESPN, roughly 40 schools have paused basketball activities ahead of Nov. 25, the approved date for the starts of seasons.