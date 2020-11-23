NRL news, The Mole | Ben Hunt’s Dragons lifeline, Jake Clifford Cowboys-Knights switch blocked

New Dragons coach Anthony Griffin is set to give much-maligned Ben Hunt the chance to win back his halfback spot in 2021.

Hunt has had an unhappy time of it since joining the Dragons on massive coin from the Broncos and hit rock bottom this year.

The former Queensland and Kangaroos not only lost the halfback spot but was dropped from the starting side in the Dragons’ season from hell.

In all, Hunt played 19 games but just five at halfback, with two at five-eighth, eight at hooker and four from the bench.

Griffin, who coached Hunt for four seasons when his career was at its peak at the Broncos, believes he still has what it takes to be a top-flight halfback.

The 30-year-old halfback will have the chance to challenge Adam Clune, who played in the No.7 jumper for the majority of last season, in the pre-season.

Hunt could well pair up with another of Griffin’s old boys, Corey Norman, in the halves.

The Dragons attempted to offload Norman over the summer but no club was willing to take on his massive contract.

Ben Hunt in action for the Dragons against the Broncos during 2020. (Getty)

COWBOYS BLOCK CLIFFORD MOVE

The Cowboys have rejected Newcastle’s bid to sign promising young playmaker Jake Clifford.

Incoming coach Todd Payten sees something in Clifford, who had a mixed season in 2020 – and wants the great Johnathan Thurston to mentor the youngster.

“He will have a chance to make the five-eighth spot his own alongside Michael Morgan,” Payten said.

“And having ‘JT’ to help him can only make him a better player.”

Cowboys playmaker Jake Clifford. (Getty)

RAIDERS SIGNING AN INGLIS LOOK-ALIKE

The Raiders believe a 21-year-old winger from Rockhampton could prove the successor to Nick Cotric in the backline next season.

Canberra recruitment guru Peter Mulholland spotted Elijah Anderson playing for Queensland under-20s last year and was quick to snap-up the youngster from the Cowboys.

Anderson trained with the Cowboys’ full-time squad this season and played for the Mackay Cutters.

“I don’t want to put too much of a rap on him so early but Elijah is a long-striding, lanky speedster who looks like Greg Inglis when he was a kid,” Mulholland said.

“Nick’s boots will be big to fill but we are excited about this kid and he has a lot of potential.”

Tyran Liddiard during the 2020 National Indigenous Cricket Championships. (Getty)

SON OF A GUN’S BIG TON

The Liddiard name is famous in Sydney’s west, with David making his name at Penrith before winning premierships with Parramatta in the 1980s and younger brother Glen also starring for the Panthers.

But another Liddiard – Glen’s son Tyran – found his name up in lights in a different sport last weekend.

The 22-year-old wicketkeeper hit his maiden first grade cricket century, for Penrith of course, to steer the team to a remarkable last-gasp win over Hawkesbury.

With Penrith wickets down, Liddiard (125 not out) and last man Ryan Smith put on 80 for the final wicket to give their team a dramatic win.

Liddiard is a member of the NSW Second XI and the Australian Indigenous team and good judges have told me he isn’t far off breaking into first class cricket for the Blues.