NFL Week 11 grades from around the league

A beyond-lost season — one seeing the 0-10 Jets eliminated from playoff contention in Week 11 — has produced a left tackle for a franchise that has plugged in stopgaps there since D’Brickashaw Ferguson’s retirement. Mekhi Becton has emerged as advertised, and he nullified whichever Pro Bowl Charger pass rusher he faced Sunday. The 364-pound blocker stonewalled Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, not allowing a pressure in 31 pass-blocking snaps in Los Angeles. GM Joe Douglas’ first draft choice has battled myriad injuries but remains one of the league’s top prospects.

JETS GRADE: C | NEXT: vs. Dolphins (Sun.)