New ‘zapper’ machine could help people with Parkinson’s avoid falls and stumbles

A “zapper” machine could help people with Parkinson’s avoid falls and stumbles.

The small device delivers an impulse to a nerve in the neck that may stimulate a chemical needed for balance and mobility.

Called gammaCore, it could revolutionise Parkinson’s care as people with the condition suffer difficulties with walking, broken bones from falls and isolation.

The non-invasive hand-held device could boost the ­production of ­acetylcholine, which is reduced in sufferers. The chemical is said to stimulate a nerve which helps with balance.

Geriatrician Dr Alison Yarnall, of Newcastle University, is leading a 12-week trial of the device. She said: “We hope it will help improve walking. People with Parkinson’s fear falling and reduce activity, which causes muscles to weaken and makes them more ­vulnerable.

“This could give some their life back.”

Parkinson’s UK has launched a £1million appeal to fund research at parkinsons.org.uk.