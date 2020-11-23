NBC Developing ‘Finding Forrester’ Series, About Black Lesbian Writer

RELATED STORIES

NBC is developing a series adaptation of the Gus Van Sant film Finding Forrester, with a couple of changes to the late Sean Connery‘s titular character.

The 2000 movie starred future Blindspot star Rob Brown as Jamal Wallace, a basketball player who, because he scored exceptionally high on a statewide standardized exam, is sent to a prestigious prep school in Manhattan. There, he eventually befriends reclusive writer William Forrester (played by Connery, who died in late October).

The prospective NBC series — which is being written by The Chi co-executive producers TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson — meanwhile “examines the cost of success and the price of redemption through the unique bond between two gifted Black writers: a homeless 16-year-old orphan who leverages his basketball skills to hustle his way into an ultra-competitive elite boarding school, and a reclusive lesbian author whose career was ruined by a public scandal.”

Brady and Newson will serve as EPs on the project alongside director Tim Story, Stephen Curry, Sharla Sumpter Bridgett and Erick Peyton.

Our sister site first reported on the development.