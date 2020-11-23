Moody’s Analytics Wins Climate Risk Award at Chartis RiskTech100®

Article content continued

Our team recently conducted an AI-powered study of climate-related disclosures from roughly 12,000 companies, across industries and regions. Among the findings, which were presented to the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and are highlighted in the most recent status report on TCFD implementation: Only 17% of the companies examined had reported any climate-related information, and with significant variation in focus, content, and quality.

Capabilities from Moody’s ESG Solutions are also increasingly being leveraged by Moody’s Investors Service (the credit rating agency and sister company of Moody’s Analytics).

