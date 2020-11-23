Moderna chief sells more shares ahead of urgent vaccine filing

Article content

Moderna Inc. chief executive officer Stephane Bancel offloaded another $1.74 million of shares last week while the world awaits for the biotech company to be the second company to file its vaccine for emergency use in the U.S.

Stock in the Cambridge, Massachusetts based company climbed as much as 5 per cent to US$102.48 before the bell on Monday. The sale comes after Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE became the first companies to complete a submission for a vaccine to U.S. regulators on Friday.

Bancel sold 9,000 directly owned shares and 10,000 indirectly owned shares at an average price of US$91.73 starting on Nov. 18, according to the filing. Bancel and other freshly minted billionaires gained over US$400 million last Monday on the heels of encouraging trial news. The recent rally lifted Bancel’s net worth to US$3.1 billion, based mainly on his 6 per cent stake in the business, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.