Miley Cyrus Reveals She’s 2 Weeks Sober in Candid Interview on Alcohol

Added the “Midnight Sky” singer, “I don’t have a problem with drinking. I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level of … Even into, I’ve just been wanting to wake up 100%, 100% of the time.”

“I’m very disciplined,” Cyrus continued. “Yeah, very disciplined. That’s why it’s never easy, but it’s pretty easy for me to be sober or in and out of sobriety because it’s like the day I don’t want to f–king do it anymore, I don’t. The day that I do, I do. You know? But when I don’t want to, it just is. I’m just very disciplined.”

Later, Cyrus reflected on the past year of her life, and how the deaths of musicians like Amy Winehouse, Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison and Kurt Cobain inspired her to get sober.

“Twenty-seven to me was a year that I really had to protect myself. That actually really made me want to get sober, because we’ve lost so many icons at 27,” she said. “It’s a very pivotal time. You go into that next chapter or this is it for you. I just feel that some of the artists that almost couldn’t handle their own power and their own energy and their own force. It’s an energy. I, no matter what, was born with that.”