Miley Cyrus Broke Her Sobriety During Quarantine

Quarantining during the Coronavirus pandemic was a little bit difficult for Miley Cyrus. In a recent interview, she revealed she had a hard time staying sober, but she’s back on track and couldn’t be any happier.
“Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic [I] fell off and felt really a lot of … and I would never sit here and go, ‘I’ve been fucking sober.’ I didn’t,” she told Zane Lowe during a recent interview.
“I fell off and I realized that [I’m now] back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time,” the singer said.
“One of the things I’ve used is, ‘Don’t get furious, get curious,'” Miley added. “So don’t be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, ‘What happened?'”
Even though Miley broke her sobriety, she was very chill with the consequences.
“To me, it was a fuck up because I’m not a moderation person, and I don’t think that everyone has to be fucking sober,” she said. “I think everyone has to do what is best for them.”
“I don’t have a problem with drinking,” she continued. “I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level of [being tipsy.]”
At age 28, Miley is just trying to do better for herself, especially since so many musicians have struggled with sobriety at her age like Amy Winehouse and Demi Lovato.
“Twenty-seven to me was a year that I really had to protect myself,” Miley said. “That actually really made me want to get sober was because we’ve lost so many icons at 27. It’s a very pivotal time.”
Although the former Disney Channel star made the decision to be sober, she says faced a lot of the stigma that came along with it like people telling her, “you’re no fun.”
But because she knew herself inside and out, Miley never listened to those naysayers.
“It’s like, ‘Honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun,'” she said. “The thing that I love about it is waking up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time. I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready.”
Tell me about it! When you wake up feeling your best, that’s when you’re ready to take on the world!
So don’t worry about what the haters say, Miley. You keep doing you, and we’ll keep cheering you on from the sidelines!
