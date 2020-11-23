Home Business Michigan board of state canvassers certifies results of November 3 U.S. presidential...

Michigan board of state canvassers certifies results of November 3 U.S. presidential election for Democrat Biden By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7

© . FILE PHOTO: Votes continue to be counted at the TCF Center the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Detroit, Michigan

DETROIT () – The Michigan Board of State Canvassers on Monday voted to certify the results of the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election that showed Democrat Joe Biden winning the state.

The board passed the motion in a meeting that was broadcast virtually.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©