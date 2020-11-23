Michigan board of state canvassers certifies results of November 3 U.S. presidential election for Democrat Biden By

© . FILE PHOTO: Votes continue to be counted at the TCF Center the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Detroit, Michigan
DETROIT () – The Michigan Board of State Canvassers on Monday voted to certify the results of the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election that showed Democrat Joe Biden winning the state.
The board passed the motion in a meeting that was broadcast virtually.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.