Michael Clarke worried for Will Pucovski reaction to Joe Burns support, David Warner, Justin Langer, first Test XI

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke says he is worried by how young gun Will Pucovski will react to support for Joe Burns from the current Test squad.

Despite Pucovski’s incredible start to this year’s Sheffield Shield campaign, comments from Australian coach Justin Langer, skipper Tim Paine and veteran opener David Warner have suggested that the incumbent Burns remains the frontrunner.

The support for Burns comes despite a lean Shield run which has seen him notch scores of 7, 29, 0, 10 and 11, while Pucovski has slammed two double-centuries.

While Clarke said he wasn’t surprised by Warner’s support for Burns, he worried for the impact it would have on Pucovski reading headlines.

It is down to Pucovski (L) and Burns (R) as to who will partner David Warner at the top of Australia’s order (Getty)

“How does Will Pucovski feel sitting on the sideline reading this in the paper?” he told Radio.

“If he does get nod, he’s walking out to bat with David Warner and he’s reading a headline — if you read the article it’s very different to the headline.

“David Warner doesn’t sit there and say ‘I want Joe Burns, I don’t want Will’ – but if you read the headline that’s how it comes across.

“So unless Will Pucovski is reading every word, he’s going to think ‘David doesn’t want to open the batting with me, he wants to open with Joe Burns’. So it’s a horrible position for everyone to be in.”