Methane discharge in Siberia sea sparks climate change fears

Methane discharges are cracking open the permafrost in the Arctic, a scientific expedition has revealed.

Expedition head Professor Igor Semiletov said all areas of methane discharge had increased – and that new sea bottom craters in the Laprev Sea had been found.

“They look like holes in the permafrost and, as our studies showed, they were formed by massive methane discharge,” he told the Times.

The expedition said that at this point, the increased methane emission had not contributed to an increase in global atmospheric methane levels.