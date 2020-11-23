Mboweni asks Twitter followers if SA needs national airline

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
8

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has asked his almost 1 million
Twitter followers if SA in fact needs a national airline.

This comes about a month after SAA was granted R10.5 billion
in additional funding to enable its business rescue process to continue.

He argued at the that this was not a bailout of the embattled state-owned airline, but was needed to honour existing obligations.

“Ok.  Do we need
a National Airline? Maybe that’s the question? Is it?” he tweeted on Sunday evening. 

The minister also criticised rating agencies Fitch and Moody’s,
without naming them, for Friday’s downgrade of SA’s sovereign credit rating, saying that
“civilized people” abide by the Queensbury rule in business, sports
and politics – that you do not “continue to beat up somebody who is on
their knees”.

“Ratings Agencies should treat us the same way,”
he said.

In the last of seven tweets, the minister said that policy
certainty was fundamental for SA’s economy to grow. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred

In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can
trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to
a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism,
top opinions and a range of features. Journalism
strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR