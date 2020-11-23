Max Greenfield Reads Thirst Tweets

This snacceroni is one Max Greenfield, who you may recognize from a slew of sitcoms and dramas he’s acted in over the years:
Well, y’all kept asking…and asking…and ASKING for Max to read thirst tweets, especially after his onscreen/IRL BFF Jake Johnson read his, so I am here to tell you that today is the day.
After watching this video — don’t ask me how many times — I think it’s finally time we all acknowledge that Max has been thirst-worthy for quite some time now. Don’t believe me? Allow me to provide the Carfax™:
Young Sandy Cohen from The O.C. — an amuse-bouche:
Leo D’Amato from Veronica Mars — an hors d’oeuvre:
Gabriel from American Horror Story: Hotel — a snacc:
And last but not least, Schmidt from New Girl — a whole entree:
In case this wasn’t enough Max content, you’re in luck, because you can catch him in The Neighborhood, Mondays on CBS.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!