Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins test positive for COVID-19

The Ravens announced earlier today that multiple players tested positive for COVID-19 and that those players are in self-isolation while the team begins contact-tracing. Baltimore also announced that the Under Armour Performance Center will be closed as the team attempts to prevent an outbreak. Ingram and Dobbins have both been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, meaning that Gus Edwards will be expected to take on the bulk of carries in their place.

Despite the positive tests, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Ravens’ game against the Steelers is still expected to be played as scheduled. The Steelers had their own brush with COVID a few weeks ago, with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and several others ending up on the COVID-19 list.

Without their running backs, the Ravens are in serious danger of losing their third-straight game, with back-to-back losses against the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans putting them on the outside looking in of the AFC playoff hunt.

The NFL is attempting to get to the finish line this season despite multiple teams having players test positive for COVID-19 over the course of the season. Rather than create a bubble, the league has opted for consistent testing and strict adherence to safety protocols to complete the season. The league has a 16-team playoff plan in place if it is unable to finish the season as scheduled.