Manly Sea Eagles mourn the loss of Keith Titmus

The Manly Sea Eagles are mourning the loss of young star Keith Titmuss who passed away on Monday.

The 20-year-old was part of Manly’s full-time NRL squad and was rushed to hospital in an ambulance after falling ill at training. He tragically passed away a short time later.

Keith had come through Manly’s junior representative teams growing up and famously scored the match-winning try for the club in the 2017 NYC Grand Final. In 2019, he was crowned the Manly Jersey Flegg Cup Players’ Player in 2019.

Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler said Titmuss would be “sorely missed” by the entire playing group and the club’s staff.

Keith Titmuss (Twitter)

“We are all devastated by this news,” said.

“Keith was a very popular character amongst the playing group. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten by the Sea Eagles.”

Sea Eagles CEO Stephen Humphreys added that the club was working with the NRL’s Wellbeing team to offer support to the players and staff.

“Our Club sends its deepest condolences to Keith’s family and friends and will provide them with all of the support they need during this difficult period,” Humphreys said.

“We are working with the NRL’s Wellbeing team to offer support and counselling to our playing group and staff.”

“This is a tragic day for rugby league,” he said.

Keith Titmuss poses with his Manly teammates after winning the 2017 Holden Cup (Getty)

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said the game had lost one of its most “promising” rising young guns.

“The game has lost a promising young player with the world at his feet,” Abdo said.

“Keith had made it into Manly’s Top 30 for the 2021 season after coming through the club’s junior ranks.

“We will make sure Keith’s family, the club and our players receive every support they need from the game.

“We are one family and today we have lost a member of that family. On behalf of the Commission and the game I send my deepest condolences to Keith’s family.”