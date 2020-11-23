Mandy Moore Reveals She Lost Weight Amid Difficult Stages of Pregnancy

Mandy Moore is opening up about the early stages of her pregnancy.

The 36-year-old actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, explained why the first few months weren’t the easiest during SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. While the This Is Us star said she feels “very lucky,” she also acknowledged she oftentimes felt “super sick” in the beginning.

“But I was home,” she said, looking to the silver lining. “So, I didn’t have to miss out on work. I don’t know how women do it.”

For Moore, she would wake up sick, a feeling that she said unfortunately lasted all day long. “I couldn’t eat. I lost a bunch of weight. I just, like, I just stayed in bed all day,” she added. “But luckily, I know that’s not the case for everybody that it sometimes can, you know, persevere for the entire pregnancy. So, I’m lucky that that kind of trailed off and I feel much better now.”