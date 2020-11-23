Man Goes Viral: Hosts Baby Shower For His 6 Pregnant Girlfriends

An African man is going viral all over the world, has learned, for throwing a baby shower for his 6 girlfriends. The man, who goes by the name Pretty Mike, has garnered millions of views all over the world.

The baby shower was held inside one of the most expensive hotels in the city of Lagos, Nigeria. According to social media reports, Pretty Mike invited the family and friends of all 6 of his girlfriends to take part in the event.

He also invited all his boys to the event. And at least some of his homies were unaware that Pretty Mike had more than one pregnant girlfriend.

And his boys quickly began posting videos of the unusual event all over social media. Within minutes, Pretty Mike became the number one trending topic across Africa.

Within a few hours, learned that Pretty Mike became a trending topic globally – with more than 100 million people viewing his post.

Look at the video: