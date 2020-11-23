Lisa Rinna Trusts Daughter Amelia’s Decision to Be With Scott Disick

Instagram

While it looks like Amelia’s parents have become more open to her new romance with the 37-year-old ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star, they aren’t planning to make things more serious.

It seems like Lisa Rinna has started to accept the brewing romance between her 19-year-old daughter Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick. If a new report is to be believed, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star thinks that the young model will always make a good decision for herself.

"Amelia's a smart girl and they trust her to make appropriate decisions and if she's happy, they're happy," a source spills to HollywoodLife.com. Should Scott be wanting to take their relationship to the next level, he may need to wait a little bit to meet Amelia's parents. The insider claims that Lisa and her husband Harry Hamlin "haven't met Scott yet and there are no plans to do so at this time."

Should Scott be wanting to take their relationship to the next level, he may need to wait a little bit to meet Amelia’s parents. The insider claims that Lisa and her husband Harry Hamlin “haven’t met Scott yet and there are no plans to do so at this time.”

Prior to this, it was reported that Lisa and Harry “believe this is just a phase.” A source also said that the two were actually rooting for Amelia’s romance with ex Mercer Wiederhorn, noting, “They were sad to see Amelia and Mercer Wiederhorn split because they loved Mercer. He was like family, but they understand.”

Scott, who shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian, and Amelia sparked dating rumors when they were attending a Halloween party together on October 31. Further fueling the rumors, they hung out together again a few days later in what appeared to be a dinner date at Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito, California.

A few days later, they seeemed to confirm their romance as they “took a day date to Santa Barbara over the weekend. They were at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel and ate at Tre Luna restaurant for dinner,” according to an informant at the time. “He thinks she is super cute and they had a good time together, but Scott is having fun and is not committing to anyone. He is enjoying being single and getting to know new people. He’s in a good place right now.”