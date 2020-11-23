Lena Waithe’s Wife Files For Divorce

Alana Mayo, the estranged wife of Lena Waithe, has filed for divorce ten months after the couple announced they had split.

According to court records obtained by The Blast, Alana filed a petition for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court. 

Alana and Lena tied the knot last year after three years of dating — and announced their split in a joint statement in January.

“After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways,” they said in a statement. “We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time.”

