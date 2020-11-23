Lena Waithe’s Wife Files For Divorce

Alana Mayo, the estranged wife of Lena Waithe, has filed for divorce ten months after the couple announced they had split.

According to court records obtained by The Blast, Alana filed a petition for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Alana and Lena tied the knot last year after three years of dating — and announced their split in a joint statement in January.

“After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways,” they said in a statement. “We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time.”

Previously, Lena opened up about her decision to marry Alana.

“We went to the courthouse and got married right in front of Harvey Milk’s bust,” Waithe explained at the time. “It was her idea — like all good things are — and she was just driving and she saw the courthouse and she said, ‘We should get married there,’ and I said, ‘Cool, I’m down.'”

She continued: “It was a humbling day, you know, to marry someone so amazing, but also to really appreciate all the work that so many people have put in for us to be able to do that,” she recalled. “Everybody should be able to do that.”

Lena is currently dating actress Cynthia Erivo.