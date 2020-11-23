Kylie Jenner Shows Some Serious Skin in Barely-There Bathing Suit Pic

Kylie Jenner is dressed to kill.

The 23-year-old’s latest bathing suit ‘gram leaves very, very little to the imagination, but with a figure like that who could blame her?

On Monday, Nov. 23 Kylie posed in a high-cut, crushed velvet bathing suit complete with sexy cutouts around her waist and hips. She complemented the poolside look with a gold body chain draped around her backside and a matching necklace with daughter Stormi Webster‘s name on it.

“all good,” she captioned the sultry photo opps, adding a white heart emoji.

Kylie hasn’t let dropping temperatures impact her bikini photo game as of late. She’s been busy soaking up every last minute of California sunshine by spending time in her massive backyard clad in bathing suits that are more revealing than the last.

The cosmetics mogul is using her influence for good, however. After Kylie shared a racy photo encouraging her followers to vote in the 2020 presidential election, registration site Vote.org reportedly saw a 1,500 percent increase in usage.